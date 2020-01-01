An ideal solution for mobile applications, the unique Spicer® planetary design offers cost benefits savings and other advantages. Spicer wheel drives are used across a wide range of vehicles, including agricultural machines, self-propelled working platforms, forklifts, and heavy-duty wheeled vehicles. Spicer track drive units are used in tracked vehicles across many industries, including mining and construction. Plus, our wheel and track drives are available with a full package of related Brevini hydraulic motors and valves that can be customized to meet any requirement.

ADVANTAGES