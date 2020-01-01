Spicer Torque-Hub | Propelling Power Spicer Torque-Hub logo

Choose the performance you want with just one brand
providing the widest range of wheel and track drive solutions.

Spicer Torque-Hub®. Propelling Excellence.


An ideal solution for mobile applications, the unique Spicer® planetary design offers cost benefits savings and other advantages. Spicer wheel drives are used across a wide range of vehicles, including agricultural machines, self-propelled working platforms, forklifts, and heavy-duty wheeled vehicles. Spicer track drive units are used in tracked vehicles across many industries, including mining and construction. Plus, our wheel and track drives are available with a full package of related Brevini hydraulic motors and valves that can be customized to meet any requirement.

ADVANTAGES

  • Integrated Brevini brand hydraulic motors for compact dimensions 
  • Suitable for hydraulic and electric motors on demand
  • Internal multidisc parking brake
  • Manual disengagement device for towing
  • High radial and axial load capacity bearings
  • Suitable for low-temperature working conditions